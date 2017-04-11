San Gabriel High School was locked down Tuesday morning as police searched the area for a man missing from a custody program.

Police said they were searching for an individual who walked away last week from a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation custody program. The man was in a private El Monte residence as part of an Alternative Custody Program, which allows offenders to serve the last 12 months of a sentence in a private home, transitional care facility or a treatment center.

Benedict Romero, 39, had been in the ACP since January. He was initially placed in Department of Corrections custody in May 2016 from Los Angeles County, where he was serving a sentence for vehicle theft.

Romero was reported missing on the morning of April 7 after he tampered with his ankle monitor, according to the CDOCR.

A tweet by the City of San Gabriel account indicated the search is "not directly related" to the school. The city advised drivers to avoid the area.

The school is in the 800 block of South Ramona Street in San Gabriel, about 12 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles.