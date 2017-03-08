A San Jose mother who survived a plane crash in Riverside last month has died, officials said.

San Bernardino Sheriff spokesperson Jodi Miller on Wednesday confirmed the death of Stacey Pierce.

Video State Officials Tour Flooded Neighborhoods of San Jose

"It's a sad day today. God needed another angel," family friend Sheryll Van Gelder wrote on a GoFundMe page for Pierce. "Stacey Joanne Pierce is now at peace with her parents."

Pierce had been ejected from a twin-engine Cessna 310 that crashed Feb. 27 into a Southern California neighborhood. Silvia Farelas was the only other crash survivor. Farelas' daughter, 22-year-old Adine Farelas, died, as did Pierce's parents, Nouri and Dana Hijazi.

The crash, about a half-mile northeast of Riverside Municipal Airport, occurred as the travelers were returning from a cheerleading conference at Disneyland in Anaheim.

Four homes were damaged from the crash and fireball.

The crash investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board will likely take weeks to complete.