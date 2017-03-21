Sanitation Truck Crashes Into Donuts Depot

A driver suffered non-life threatening injuries Tuesday March 21, 2017 when a sanitation truck crashed into the Donuts Depot in Winnetka. Crews worked to shore up the front entrance and removed the truck. No other injuries were reported.

A Los Angeles sanitation truck crashed through the front window of a doughnut shop in the Winnetka area Tuesday morning, leaving one person injured.

The driver, identified as a 58-year-old city employee, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash, which occurred in a strip mall just before 8 a.m. near Sherman Way and Mason Avenue. There were people walking on a nearby sidewalk at the time, but no other injuries were reported, according to the fire department.

The truck appeared to have crashed through a cinder block wall before slamming into the entrance of the Donuts Depot. A sign above the front entrance was jarred loose and came to rest on top of the truck.

"It struck just the facade, so we don't believe the rest of the building is affected," said David Ortiz, public information officer for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A heavy duty tow truck was used to pull the vehicle out of the parking lot.

Investigators are attempting to determine whether the building is safe to enter. Details about what led to the single-vehicle crash were not immediately available.