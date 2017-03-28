 Santa Ana Students Shave Heads for Children's Cancer Research | NBC Southern California
By Mike Bebernes

35 minutes ago

A group of students, teachers, employees and other supporters from Carr Intermediate School in Santa Ana had their heads buzzed to raise money for child cancer research on Tuesday. The participants raised more than $12,500 by asking donors one simple question "How much would you pay to see my head shaved?" The money will go to the St. Baldrick's Foundation, which funds childhood cancer research. "They have the most amazing hearts," Shayna Lathus, a teacher at the school said. "Last week I had a boy come to me; he emptied out his pockets and had $8 worth of quarters. He said 'I was going to buy chips but I decided that I wanted to help kids with cancer instead.'"

