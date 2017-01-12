Explosion Blows Section of Roof Off Santa Ana Home | NBC Southern California
Explosion Blows Section of Roof Off Santa Ana Home

By Adrian Arambulo

    An explosion inside a Santa Ana house tore the roof off the home. Adrian Arambulo reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (Published 30 minutes ago)

    An explosion inside a home in Santa Ana blew part of the roof off the house, injured a man and displaced three people Wednesday night.

    Authorities responded to a structure fire call at 8:03 p.m. in the 2700 block of Townley Street, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Neighbors described seeing an orange flash and felt an explosion "that rattled their bones."

    The explosion inside the single-story residence tore part of the roof off the house, blew out glass windows and buckled the garage door.

    Joseph Earl, a neighbor, described going inside the house and seeing the living room, completely destroyed and "gone."

    A man in his mid-50s was taken to the hospital with burns, fire authorities said. His condition was not immediately available. 

    Another three people were displaced from the house Wednesday night.

    Fire authorities were shoring the building, or building supports for the structure, so it would be safer for investigators to get inside the house. 

    The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

    Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

