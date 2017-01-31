New images from NASA's Cassini spacecraft provide some of the most detailed close-ups ever of one of space's most dazzling sights -- Saturn's rings. The images released this month show features of the rings of icy debris in detail that scientists say had never been achieved before.

"These close views represent the opening of an entirely new window onto Saturn's rings, and over the next few months we look forward to even more exciting data as we train our cameras on other parts of the rings closer to the planet," said Matthew Tiscareno, a Cassini scientist at the SETI Institute, Mountain View, California.

Cassini arrived at Saturn in 2004 and sent back images that were good (see below), but not great. The new images show details like the straw formations and propeller shapes below that scientists could not see in the initial observations. Cassini's ring-grazing orbits, which provided the new images, began last November and will continue through April before what NASA calls its grand finale. Beginning April 26, the spacecraft will dive through gaps between the rings and Saturn.

"As the person who planned those initial orbit-insertion ring images -- which remained our most detailed views of the rings for the past 13 years -- I am taken aback by how vastly improved are the details in this new collection," said Cassini Imaging Team Lead Carolyn Porco, of Space Science Institute, Boulder, Colorado. "How fitting it is that we should go out with the best views of Saturn's rings we've ever collected."