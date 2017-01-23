Science Rocks: First Fridays Return

The Natural History Museum is, of course, always there for knowledge-seeking Southern Californians.

Should you want to discover how old the Stegosaurus is (150 million years, give or take), or what we can do to protect the animals that live in our urban environment, or about this planet we call home (and must faithfully care for), you can visit the Exposition Park landmark.

True fact: Science, information, and educational amazingness await within its walls and halls.

And that amazingness grows just after the start of the new year when First Fridays return to the museum. The name of the event reveals all you need to know about the date — it is every first Friday through June 2017 — and the vibrant vibe of the event is art meets science.

Which means music, lots of it, both live and of the stylish turntable variety, and science talks from big-of-brain thinkers who know a variety of topics like a paleontologist knows dinosaur bones.

The theme of the first First Friday of 2017, which will happen on Feb. 3, is "Serving Up Science: The Dish on Food," and "top researchers, prestigious food writers, and farm and garden experts will discuss food evolution and the science behind it."

"Your Plate and Your Gut" is the fascinating, applies-to-everyone discussion theme of the night.

As with past First Fridays, tours of the stately structure and all of the wonders it holds are on the schedule. Ah yes, and you can purchase a cocktail to sip as you learn about the Stegosaurus and plant life and the atmosphere and how birds evolved.

Also, you can spend time with those delightful dioramas, which have become symbols of the venerable institution.

First Fridays has proven to be quite the popular party, combining tunes and talks and the love of knowledge in the way it so whimsically (but factually) does.

So best jump at your ticket like a Brachiosaurus jumped at the chance to gnaw upon a tasty-looking tree branch millions upon millions of years ago. Which, we imagine, was pretty darn fast, in dinosaur speed and all.

