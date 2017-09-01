One Dead, One in Critical Condition After Head-on Collision Between Vehicle and Street Sweeper - NBC Southern California
One Dead, One in Critical Condition After Head-on Collision Between Vehicle and Street Sweeper

By Karla Rendon

    OnScene.TV
    One person died and another was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a vehicle and street sweeper collided in Stanton early Friday. The cause of the collision was not immediately clear.

    One person died and another is in critical condition after a Toyota Scion and a street sweeper collided in Stanton.

    The Orange County Fire Authority responded to the collision at approximately 2:30 a.m. at Cerritos Avenue near Knott Avenue.

    The driver of the Scion died at the scene and the driver of the street sweeper was taken to a nearby hospital.

    Cerritos Avenue will be closed from Knott Avenue through Western Avenue as sheriff's deputies investigate the cause of the collision, according to OC Fire Authority Chief William Mattern.

    Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Department at 714-647-7000.

    Published 4 hours ago | Updated 3 hours ago

