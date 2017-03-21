'Selena' Movie Turns 20: A Look Back on Her Life in Photos

Twenty years ago Tuesday, the biopic based on the life of the Queen of Tejano music debuted in theaters. "Selena," starring Jennifer Lopez in the breakout role, chronicles the life, rise and untimely death at the young age of 23 of Selena Quintanilla Perez. The movie was released to positive reception March 21, 1997. Selena's own father Abraham, played by Edward James Olmos in the biopic, served as a producer on the film. Young Selena, played by Becky Lee Meza, was selected from thousands of young girls in an open casting call. Take a look back on the career of Selena and more in photos: