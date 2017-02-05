Selena Fans: TV Series on Queen of Tejano Music Announced

Selena fans, brace yourselves: A TV series based around the Queen of Tejano Music is coming to the small screen. Disney, along with BTF Media, Moconoco and Latin We, announced the Selena TV series early January based on the book, "El Secreto de Selena." The book’s author María Celeste Arrarás broke the news on Facebook to mixed reaction, saying it would be aired on Telemundo.

The story will chronicle the life of Selena Quintanilla Perez and the "revealing story behind her tragic death. It's a very different story to the official version that was immediately after her murder. It turns out that in the months prior to her death, Selena wasn't happy as many thought. She was living in a tumultuous time because she was surrounded by people who loved her but also wanted to manipulate her," Arrarás wrote. Selena was gunned down by Yolanda Saldívar, her fan club president, in a Corpus Christi, Texas, motel after confronting Saldívar about missing money.

Look back on Selena’s rising career as a 90s superstar before and after her tragic death in 1995: