Three Shot in San Fernando Targeted Attack, Killer Sought

Three people were shot in San Fernando Friday afternoon leaving one man dead, two others critically injured and police searching for the gunman.

The shooting was reported just after 2 p.m. in the area of 4th and Harps streets.

The victims were targeted, according to City of San Fernando Police Chief Anthony Vairo. He also did not know if it was gang related.

One man died and a man and a woman are in critical condition.

The San Fernando Police Department and Los Anegeles County Sheriff's Department are investigating.

Aerial footage showed ambulances and several cop cars in the residential neighborhood.