Social Worker Arrested on Suspicion of Sex With Minor

Police were looking for additional potential victims after a social worker was accused of having sex with a minor, the Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday.

Ruben Alonso Herrera, 26, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of unlawful sex with a minor after allegedly meeting the victim in his capacity as a contracted social worker, LAPD said.

The man was arrested in the 8400 block of Cedros Avenue in Panorama City.

He was being held on $25,000 bail.

The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services said Herrera was not employed with the agency, therefor not a county employee, but the agency was still reviewing whether he was a contracted employee.

Detectives with the Mission Division's Sex Crimes Unit was seeking possible additional victims as they believe there may be other unreported incidents.