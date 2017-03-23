Social Worker Arrested on Suspicion of Sex With Minor | NBC Southern California
Social Worker Arrested on Suspicion of Sex With Minor

By Heather Navarro

    LAPD
    Police were looking for additional possible victims after a social worker was accused of having sex with a minor, the Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday, March 23, 2017.

    Ruben Alonso Herrera, 26, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of unlawful sex with a minor after allegedly meeting the victim in his capacity as a contracted social worker, LAPD said.

    The man was arrested in the 8400 block of Cedros Avenue in Panorama City.

    He was being held on $25,000 bail.

    The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services said Herrera was not employed with the agency, therefor not a county employee, but the agency was still reviewing whether he was a contracted employee.

    Detectives with the Mission Division's Sex Crimes Unit was seeking possible additional victims as they believe there may be other unreported incidents.

    Published 2 hours ago

