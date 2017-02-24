Shark Sighting Prompts Closure of Two Orange County Beaches | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
SoCal Surf

SoCal Surf

The sun, the sand, and surf from the sun-soaked Southern California coast

Shark Sighting Prompts Closure of Two Orange County Beaches

A 12-foot shark was spotted from a police helicopter off the Bolsa Chica State Beach coast

By Willian Avila and Irene Moore

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    KNBC-TV
    Bolsa Chica State Beach on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.

    A shark sighting prompted the closure of a stretch of beach in Orange County on Friday, officials said.

    The sighting was reported from a Huntington Beach police helicopter off the Bolsa Chica State Beach coast at 10:77 a.m., Huntington Beach Marine Safety Lt. Claude Panis said.

    Because of the size of the shark, a 12-footer, lifeguards closed Bolsa Chica State Beach and Sunset Beach until 11 a.m. Saturday.

    Earlier in the day, a second shark was also spotted in the area, Huntington Beach police said.

    Cameras Capture Rare 'Ghost Shark'

    [DFW] Cameras Capture Rare 'Ghost Shark'
    Scientists with the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute have recorded what is likely the first-ever video of a large, deep sea ghost shark, also known as the pointy-nosed blue chimaera.
    (Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016)

    On Tuesday, a fisherman hauled in an 8-foot great white shark ashore in Huntington Beach. Five men pushed the 500-pound shark back into the ocean.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices