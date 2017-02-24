A shark sighting prompted the closure of a stretch of beach in Orange County on Friday, officials said.
The sighting was reported from a Huntington Beach police helicopter off the Bolsa Chica State Beach coast at 10:77 a.m., Huntington Beach Marine Safety Lt. Claude Panis said.
Because of the size of the shark, a 12-footer, lifeguards closed Bolsa Chica State Beach and Sunset Beach until 11 a.m. Saturday.
Earlier in the day, a second shark was also spotted in the area, Huntington Beach police said.
On Tuesday, a fisherman hauled in an 8-foot great white shark ashore in Huntington Beach. Five men pushed the 500-pound shark back into the ocean.
