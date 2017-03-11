Sheriff's Deputy Booked on Suspicion of Sexual Assault

Andrew Dinh, 37, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on Friday, March 10, 2017.

A Riverside County Sheriff's deputy was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault Friday, according to authorities.

Perris Sheriff Station deputies responded a report of a sexual assault in the Mead Valley community in the area of El Dorado Road and Cole Avenue around 12:04 a.m., sheriff's officials said in a statement.

The incident was investigated and 37-year-old Andrew Dinh was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault around 3:45 p.m. Friday.

"His peace officer powers are suspended, and he was off duty at the time of this incident," the statement from Riverside County sheriff's officials read.

Dinh was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of one felony count of sexual penetration by force, one misdemeanor count of invasion of privacy with a camcorder, and one misdemeanor count of sexual battery, according to jail records. His bail was set at $55,000.

Anyone with information that might help the investigation was asked to call Investigator David Horn at 951-486-6700.