Possible Human Skull Found After Brush Fire in Sherman Oaks

A human skull may have turned up Sunday on the steep hillside that burned above Sherman Oaks on Saturday, leading police and the coroner to investigate.

Investigators were reportedly having a difficult time going down the steep embankment, to determine if human remains are in the scorched three acres just below Mulholland Drive at Beverly Glen Boulevard.

Firefighters, police and a representative from the coroner's office were at the scene in the 3500 block of North Coy Drive at midday, figuring out how to properly investigate what may be a crime scene on a steep embankment, said Officer Mike Lopez of the LAPD's Media Relations Section.

"There's possible a human skull down an embankment," Lopez said. "It's very difficult to get to it."

On Saturday, a brushfire consumed about three acres of medium to heavy, green brush. The fire was called in at about 3:40 p.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of North Coy Drive.

Despite the fire's slow movement, additional fire engines were called in, including two from Los Angeles County, Stewart said.