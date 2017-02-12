Three Shot Near Strip Club 'Crazy Girls' in Hollywood

Three people were shot near a strip club called Crazy Girls in Hollywood Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Three people were shot, with one in the heart and one in the neck, near a strip club called Crazy Girls in Hollywood Sunday morning.

Early Sunday, neighbors said they heard seven shots fired in the 1400 block of N. La Brea Avenue near Sunset Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

At least three people suffered injuries.

One victim was shot in front of Crazy Girls while the second was shot in the back of the club parking lot, police said.

One of the injured was in critical condition. It wasn't immediately clear what led to the shooting, but police said it may have been an argument in the Mobil gas station parking lot.

La Brea Avenue was temporarily closed between Sunset and Fountain Avenue while police investigated.