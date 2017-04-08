Sick Boy Gets Dream Job as SWAT Officer for a Day

SWAT officers in East LA treated a sick boy to a day he won't soon forget. Colleen Williams reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 7, 2017.

A 6-year-old East Los Angeles boy lived out his dream of becoming a SWAT officer Friday thanks to a nonprofit and the LA County Sheriff's Department.

Steven Pulido was diagnosed with Adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare genetic disease that breaks down parts of the brain. The disease continues to progress despite two bone marrow transplants.

He's been a SWAT officer for Halloween each of the last three years. On Friday, he got a taste of the real thing.

Pulido was treated to repel training with the Sheriff's Air Rescue 5 helicopter, a person-down call with paramedics and he also spent time with the Special Weapons team. He was given his own SWAT fatigues, headgear and other equipment.

His mother said he is fascinated by police and firefighters.

"He just loves law enforcement. He sees the firemen go by and he waves, and he sees cops on motorcycles and he waves," Christel Pulido said.

The event was organized by Team Doryan, a nonprofit that helps families who are facing serious medical diagnoses.