Laurel Canyon Partially Reopens After Sinkhole Swallows Cars | NBC Southern California
WATCH LIVE: 
Procession for Slain Officer
logo_la_2x

Laurel Canyon Partially Reopens After Sinkhole Swallows Cars

By Heather Navarro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Crews were working around the clock to get Laurel Canyon back open after a sinkhole swallowed two cars during a major storm. Toni Guinyard reports for Today in LA Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Laurel Canyon Boulevard was partially back open to traffic Monday in Studio City after a 20-foot sinkhole opened up and swallowed two cars during Friday’s monster storm.

    One lane of traffic on both sides was open beginning Monday morning as crews continued to work around the clock to repair the road.

    Woodbridge Street remained closed, and crews warned that traffic would be moving slowly.

    The boulevard was expected to be closed again between Moorpark Street and Ventura Place beginning at 8 p.m. so crews could install a sewer line.

    Strongest Storms in Years Soak California

    [NATL-LA GALLERY] Strongest Storms in Years Soak California
    AP

    It was scheduled to reopen 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

    A major storm bringing torrential downpour, flash floods, mudslides, and sinkholes left three people dead Friday. The sinkhole swallowed two cars, sending one person to the hospital. Another woman was able to escape her vehicle after it fell inside and flipped. She was found standing on the overturned car when rescue crews arrived. They extended a ladder into the gaping hole and she was able to climb out.

    Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 53 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices