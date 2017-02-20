Laurel Canyon Partially Reopens After Sinkhole Swallows Cars

Crews were working around the clock to get Laurel Canyon back open after a sinkhole swallowed two cars during a major storm. Toni Guinyard reports for Today in LA Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.

Laurel Canyon Boulevard was partially back open to traffic Monday in Studio City after a 20-foot sinkhole opened up and swallowed two cars during Friday’s monster storm.

One lane of traffic on both sides was open beginning Monday morning as crews continued to work around the clock to repair the road.

Woodbridge Street remained closed, and crews warned that traffic would be moving slowly.

The boulevard was expected to be closed again between Moorpark Street and Ventura Place beginning at 8 p.m. so crews could install a sewer line.

It was scheduled to reopen 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

A major storm bringing torrential downpour, flash floods, mudslides, and sinkholes left three people dead Friday. The sinkhole swallowed two cars, sending one person to the hospital. Another woman was able to escape her vehicle after it fell inside and flipped. She was found standing on the overturned car when rescue crews arrived. They extended a ladder into the gaping hole and she was able to climb out.