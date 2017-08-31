 Six Flags 2018: 'World's Tallest Pendulum Ride' - NBC Southern California
UPDATED: 
How to Help Victims of Hurricane Harvey
OLY-LA

Six Flags 2018: 'World's Tallest Pendulum Ride'

By Alysia Gray Painter

6 hours ago

When summer winds down, as it usually and unarguably does around Labor Day Weekend, theme park fans can feel as blue as the bluest swirl of cotton candy. The traditional season of trying out new rides, again and again, is coming to a quick close, and while the major attraction-packed destinations will stay open through the wintertime, summer theme-park-ing has a specialness to it that cannot be denied.

But don't let the warm-weather wind-down get you too blue; this is often when theme parks make their big announcements for the following year, in terms of upcoming builds. Six Flags Magic Mountain just made such an announcement, on Thursday, Aug. 31, and it involves the "world's tallest pendulum ride." Southern California, meet CraZanity, which will arrive at the Santa Clarita theme park in the late spring of 2018.

More Photo Galleries
Trained in California, Search Dog Teams Deployed in Texas
Photos: Memorable Dodger Moments From 2017
Connect With Us
AdChoices