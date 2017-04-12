Skyspace Yoga: Down Dog Above Downtown

A once-a-month sunrise series'll lay out the mats 69 stories up, up, up at the U.S. Bank Tower.

When a structure is notable, either in length or height or width, you can bet that some will see a different side to its being, perhaps one that wasn't there when the building first came into being.

Take the U.S. Bank Tower, which very recently rocked a billing that just about everyone knows: "tallest building west of the Mississippi."

Of course, the Wilshire Grand Center claimed that particular crown last fall, but the U.S. Bank Tower's strato-super height continues to attract athletes to its daunting stairwell, notably those who walk or run up it during the annual Stair Climb for Los Angeles each September.

But dashing up the tower's stairs isn't the only way to connect with a healthy pursuit at the skyscraper. Look to OUE Skyspace LA, and its panoramic 69th- and 70th-floor decks, where a special series of sunrise yoga events will take place in the months ahead.

Skyspace has paired up with yoga-wear outfitter teeki for these rise-early classes, which will begin at 6 a.m. (as in, be there by 5:30 in the morning).

Instructor Paula Pavlova of the Gaia Collective will lead the Earth Day session, on Saturday, April 22, and DJ John Wander will provide the downward dog-ready flows.

Stick around after the conclusion of the hour-long class for a chance to ride the Skyspace Slide, the outside-the-building glass whoosher, or sip some of the on-site beverages (Health-Ade Kombucha is the outfit behind the refreshments).

Other chilled-out to-dos are also on the morning's docket.

If you can't make the April 22 session, there are more to come, once every month through September 2017 (just checkmark the fourth Saturday of every month to remember when a session is coming back around).

Find your favorite mat, top, pants, place everything by the front door, then make your way up, up, up the U.S. Bank Tower before dawn to stretch, move, and enjoy those famous 360-degree panoramic views.

Admission to a single class is $25, with a full package deal available.

