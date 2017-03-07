Ultralight Plane Crashes in Hesperia, Killing 1

An ultralight plane crashed near Hesperia Airport Tuesday morning, killing the only person inside the aircraft, San Bernardino fire officials said.

The aircraft crashed off of runway twenty-one at the airport, said Erick Sherwin of the San Bernardino County Fire Department. The crash was reported around 10:02 a.m.

There was only one person in the plane, who was found dead when authorities arrived.

The crash majorly damaged the plane, Sherwin said.

Details on what caused the crash were not immediately available.