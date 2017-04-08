 Ruff Day: Corgis Soak Up the Sun at SoCal Beach Day | NBC Southern California
Ruff Day: Corgis Soak Up the Sun at SoCal Beach Day

By Kate Guarino and Sean Myers

3 minutes ago

Hundreds of corgis strutted their stuff and frolicked in the sand at Huntington Dog Beach on Saturday for the spring 2017 SoCal Corgi Beach Day. The event featured a talent contest, a costume competition, a coconut cupcake-eating contest, corgi limbo and even bacon flavored bubbles for the dogs to enjoy.

In recent years these beach day events have become a fixture for Southern California dog lovers. Beachgoers also have a chance to take photos with some internet famous corgis. Take a look at some to the cutest dogs and dog enthusiasts at this weekend’s festivities.

