Ruff Day: Corgis Soak Up the Sun at SoCal Beach Day

Hundreds of corgis strutted their stuff and frolicked in the sand at Huntington Dog Beach on Saturday for the spring 2017 SoCal Corgi Beach Day. The event featured a talent contest, a costume competition, a coconut cupcake-eating contest, corgi limbo and even bacon flavored bubbles for the dogs to enjoy.

In recent years these beach day events have become a fixture for Southern California dog lovers. Beachgoers also have a chance to take photos with some internet famous corgis. Take a look at some to the cutest dogs and dog enthusiasts at this weekend’s festivities.