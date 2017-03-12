A Southern California family says they are still in "shock and disbelief" after winning a $72 million SuperLotto Plus jackpot in Hesperia.

The group of five formed a pool on Christmas Day and found out about their big win on Jan. 25, according to California Lottery officials.

"Oh my God. I think we hit the lotto!" Amparo Donaldson yelled after checking her ticket on Jan. 25. Donaldson said she checked the numbers again and again.

"I got so close to the TV, I thought I hurt my eyes," Donaldson told the California Lottery.

Donaldson, Keith Petersen, Monica Petersen, Arthur Santana and Yvonne Wilkinson each agreed to put $20 in and allow Donaldson to buy lottery tickets until the pool money ran out.

It was raining the day Donaldson bought the SuperLotto Plus tickets. She said she had to ask someone for a ride and when she arrived at the store, there was a wait.

"I almost left the line twice,"she said.

But, her patience paid off.

The winning ticket was purchased at Cardenas Market in Hesperia. The market will receive a $360,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The family hopes to use their winnings for travel and supporting their own families with things like education and schooling, they said.

The group has the option of taking the full $72 million spread out over a 30-year period or a lump sum of $44.4 million.