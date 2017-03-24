Residents curious about methane emissions from the Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility in Porter Ranch can get up-to-the-minute data thanks to a website introduced Friday by Southern California Gas Co.
The website provides the public with access to data from eight pairs of methane monitors installed around the storage field -- the site of a four-month leak that forced hundreds of residents from their homes beginning in late 2015.
The monitors record methane levels at the facility around-the-clock. Visitors to the website can click on any of the fence monitors and access a chart showing methane levels over the past 24 hours.
"We are excited to launch this tool and make data from our fence-line monitors available to members of the community," said Lisa Alexander, SoCalGas vice president for customer solutions and communications. "This new tool will offer the community near real-time information about methane levels at the facility and will supplement a single methane monitoring station operated by the community."
The website also provides information from three weather stations in the area.
The website is available at https://socalgas.esriemcs.com/MethaneMonitoring/.