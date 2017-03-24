A truck leaves the Southern California Gas Company facility where a natural gas well leaked uncontrollably for weeks in the Porter Ranch section of Los Angeles.

Residents curious about methane emissions from the Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility in Porter Ranch can get up-to-the-minute data thanks to a website introduced Friday by Southern California Gas Co.

The website provides the public with access to data from eight pairs of methane monitors installed around the storage field -- the site of a four-month leak that forced hundreds of residents from their homes beginning in late 2015.

The monitors record methane levels at the facility around-the-clock. Visitors to the website can click on any of the fence monitors and access a chart showing methane levels over the past 24 hours.

"We are excited to launch this tool and make data from our fence-line monitors available to members of the community," said Lisa Alexander, SoCalGas vice president for customer solutions and communications. "This new tool will offer the community near real-time information about methane levels at the facility and will supplement a single methane monitoring station operated by the community."

The website also provides information from three weather stations in the area.

The website is available at https://socalgas.esriemcs.com/MethaneMonitoring/.