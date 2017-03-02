In this Oct. 24, 2016 file photo, inflatable figures direct voters at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters in San Jose, Calif. It always comes down to who shows up to vote. The fate of endangered Republicans like Reps. Steve Knight and Darrell Issa could come down to the motivation of voters who are weathering an unprecedented political year. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Seven locations around the county will be open this weekend for voters to cast early ballots for Tuesday's local elections, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan said today.

The voting locations in West Covina, Los Angeles, North Hills, Culver City, Torrance, Pasadena and Lancaster will all be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5.

The Tuesday election includes the countywide Measure H, which is a sales tax increase to raise money for homeless services, as well as some city and school district contests and measures.

In the city of Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti is facing 10 challengers, several City Council seats are up for grabs and voters will also weigh in on Measure S, which seeks to curb some development projects in the city. We've explained Measure S for you here.

More information on the weekend voting locations can be found here.