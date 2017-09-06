Amid President Donald Trump's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, protesters and supporters flooded the streets of Downtown LA to voice their reactions. Beverly White reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017)

Defenders of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program filled the streets of Downtown Los Angeles with signs and chants, voicing their disappointment over President Donald Trump's decision to rescind the program.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday in a press conference that the president decided to end the program, which protects 800,000 immigrants who came to the U.S. as children without documents from deportation and allows them to work with a temporary work permit.

The decision will affect an estimated 200,00 Californians, leaving a high level of uncertainty for DACA receipents.

"I have a lot of dreams," said Eddy, a DACA recipient. "What they're doing with DACA is cutting my dreams to six months."

As organized protests ensued throughout SoCal, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti addressed the administrative decision to end the program.

"This city will protect and defend every Dreamer in this city, not share their information," Garcetti said.

He vowed to provide undocumented immigrants with safe spaces in schools and public facilities.

A few people who attended Garcetti's address turned their backs on him to show they are upset Los Angeles is not a sanctuary city. Some DACA supporters and recipients agree.

"To not have that amnesty, we think is inhumane," Benjamin Goldberg, a DACA supporter said. "That's why we're here; we want that amnesty."