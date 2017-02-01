SoCal Women in Limbo After President Trump's Travel Ban

A wife waiting for her husband to come to the U.S. and a Ph.D student stuck in Turkey are among the thousands stuck in limbo as a result of President Trump's travel ban. Hetty Chang reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2017. (Published 2 hours ago)

Through tears, Lama Alnagm talks about the wedding vow she and her husband made 14 years ago.

"They promised not to leave each other at all," Alnagm's translator told NBC4.

This promise is now seemingly impossible to keep. Alnagm and her three young children were granted asylum in the United States after escaping persecution in their native Syria. They now live in Lawndale.

Alnagm, however, has been trying to get her husband to come to the United States for over a year. His visa application was approved last week -- just days before President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban from seven Muslim-majority countries.

"She built a lot of dreams," Alnagm's translator said. "When this came up, everything got destroyed."

Alnagm's husband is one of the thousands waiting in limbo as a result of President Trump's executive order.

Alnagm's lawyer is working on a lawsuit against the President's travel ban.

Maryam Eslamirasekh, Ph.D candidate at UC Santa Barbara, is stuck in Turkey. She spoke to NBC4 from her hotel room near the U.S. Embassy, where her visa application was also denied.

"It was really an exciting time in my life -- and then all of a sudden, all my worries were about to go away. It just all came crashing down," she said. "I'll never be looked at as someone who can have dreams and who deserves to be happy."

