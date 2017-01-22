Social Media Reacts to LA Rain

It never rains in Southern California, right? Wrong.
A torrential downpour hit Southern California this weekend and with the wild weather came memes and gifs.
It's really coming down out there! Flash flood warnings are in effect, if traveling heed warnings and stay safe! pic.twitter.com/LGHGoYqk1X
— Metro (@metrolosangeles) January 22, 2017
#LARain driving in Los Angeles when it's raining ☔️ pic.twitter.com/vXvEtICnPQ
— "SMACK" (@WRsmacktalk101) January 5, 2017
Y'all can catch me going through the Starbucks drivethru like this tomorrow ���� (knew the wave runner would come in handy someday) #LARainpic.twitter.com/OnmNOgIHeK
— Angel Wong (@cluelesslyangel) January 23, 2017
How people react when it starts raining in LA... ⚡️ #LARainpic.twitter.com/pSIGf3Y0i1
— CHELSEA (@omgchelseaberry) January 23, 2017