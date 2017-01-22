Social Media Reacts to LA Rain

A car drives through a flooded street in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. California residents evacuated neighborhoods below hillsides scarred by wildfires as the third, and largest, in the latest series of storms brought powerful rain Sunday and warnings about flash flooding and mudslides. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

It never rains in Southern California, right? Wrong.

A torrential downpour hit Southern California this weekend and with the wild weather came memes and gifs.

It's really coming down out there! Flash flood warnings are in effect, if traveling heed warnings and stay safe! pic.twitter.com/LGHGoYqk1X — Metro (@metrolosangeles) January 22, 2017

Y'all can catch me going through the Starbucks drivethru like this tomorrow ���� (knew the wave runner would come in handy someday) #LARainpic.twitter.com/OnmNOgIHeK — Angel Wong (@cluelesslyangel) January 23, 2017