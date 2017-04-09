A 35-year-old man found in his backyard with blood on his feet and clothes when deputies arrived was accused of killing his mother in Victorville, police said Sunday, April 9, 2017.

Jonathan Moises Castellon was taken into custody on suspicion of murder Saturday after his mother was found dead in their home on the 11700 block of Cliffwood Street, the Victorville Police Department said.

Deputies arrived at 11 a.m. and found the body of Ruth Castellon, 57, after receiving a call about a disturbance.

When they investigated the backyard, deputies found her son with "apparent blood on his feet and clothing."

Death Investigation Underway in Victorville

A motive for the slaying wasn't clear.

He was booked in the High Desert Detention Center.

Anyone with information on the crime or investigation is asked to call detectives at 909-387-3589 or sheriff's dispatch at 760-956-5001.