Demicha Lofton-Thomas says she remembers the day her son died vividly.

"He was 21. He was murdered on Jan. the 25, 2016, which was a Monday."

A frantic 911 call and surveillance video are all police have at this point, with one new added element they've released to NBC4 for the first time.

LAPD South Bureau Criminal Gang Homicide Division Detective Connie Zych says a new sketch shows the face of the man she believes killed Gerrik Mykal Thomas one year ago.

Zych describes him as black man in his late teens, early 20s, about 5 foot 7 to 5 foot 8, with a thin build.

It happened at 54th Street and Ninth Avenue in Hyde Park, on a corner near a car wash and just a few houses away from Gerrik's grandmother. Gerrik had stepped out to buy ice cream and was walking back when a silver Chevy Camaro approached.

Surveillance video of that Camera shows it sitting at a red light with its left turn signal blinking. As Gerrik crosses 54th Street, the driver redirects and closes in.

"He parked around the corner, waited for him to come and as the victim was coming around the corner, he shot him point blank," Zych said.

Demicha rushed to the hospital to find out what happened to her son, where doctors took her into a room and broke the news to her that he had passed.

Gerrik was a security guard at LAX with hopes to be a fireman or a nurse. His mom says he wanted to help people.

"It's just at the point where you can't be black or brown and walk down the street without somebody thinking you're from somewhere," she said, "and that's sad."

Demicha says she was on the phone with her son in the minutes before the shooting and overheard the conversation coming from the Camaro moments before they rounded the block to re-engage her son. She said she could here the people in the Camera "banging" on her son.

"I kinda beat myself up today because I should've hopped up then and went around there to see if I could save my son," she said.

The LAPD posted a $50,000 reward for information in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 323-786-5113 or CrimeStoppers at 1-877-222-TIPS (8477).