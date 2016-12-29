Mother Reunited With 6-Year-Old After Kidnapping | NBC Southern California
Mother Reunited With 6-Year-Old After Kidnapping

By Heather Navarro

    A 6-year-old girl kidnapped in a stolen car was reunited with her mother and thanked officers for their help Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.

    A 6-year-old girl kidnapped in a stolen car was reunited with her mother, who held her baby tight after the scare Thursday in South Los Angeles.

    The girl's mother ran into the laundromat located in the 7800 block of Broadway in the Florence area Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

    She had gone in and left the keys in the ignition and car running, with her daughter apparently inside, police said.

    It's believed a transient stole the car with the girl in the car.

    The girl was found at 79th and Central Avenue, but the car was not yet recovered, police said.

    NewsChopper4 captured the moment when the mother was reunited with her daughter, embracing her and thanking the officers. The young girl also gave hugs to officers who helped.

