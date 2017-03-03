Family Escapes Burning Home Thanks to Neighbor

A family was able to escape from their burning home in South Los Angeles thanks to the help of a neighbor who also tried to extinguish the flames with his garden hose.

The entire two-story house went up in flames just before 4 a.m. on Friday in the 1400 block of West 49th Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The neighbor, who identified himself as only Raymond, said he was sleeping when he heard his wife screaming about the fire. He ran out and tried to water down the inferno with his garden hose.

When he heard screams coming from the house, Raymond helped pull out three kids -- two boys and then a girl -- through a window and brought them to safety to his house.

But Raymond insists he's not a hero.

"It's the little girl," he said. "She made sure her brothers got out first."

The fire was knocked down in just 20 minutes, fire authorities said.

The cause was unknown.