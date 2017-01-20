Today's First Alert Forecast

A second, more "dynamic" storm is hitting SoCal, prompting severe weather warnings such as high winds, flood threats and lightning. Crystal Egger has your First Alert Forecast on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Published Friday, Jan. 20, 2017)

We're in the midst of storm No. 2, which is turning out to be a lot wetter and windier than the first storm.

Flash flooding warnings and flash flood watches have been on and off since this morning. Consult the NBC LA app for the latest watches and warnings.

Periods of heavy rain will continue throughout the afternoon, tapering off to showers this evening. Residual isolated showers will be possible through Saturday morning. The remainder Saturday should be dry through Sunday morning.

Storm No. 3 will begin during the day Sunday and possibly last through Monday afternoon. It will be the wettest of the three recent storms, with three additional inches possible in the coast and valley areas. This will be the storm that really tests the drainage infrastructure and vulnerable hillsides.

Winter storm and high surf warnings have been issued.

During this wet period, the NBC4 Live Doppler Network will be on full steam, doing what it was designed to do: bringing you the best, up-to-the-minute storm coverage, all the way down to street level in your area.

We will have StormRanger4 and the NBC4x4Caster all assigned to bring you more complete coverage in areas that area often missed. Another great tool is the NBC LA app, with interactive maps to keep you in the know when you're away from your TV.

SATURDAY FORECAST: