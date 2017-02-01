WATCH: National Signing Day Sweeps Through SoCal

It's National Signing Day! NBC4 is out covering our local high school football stars as they make their college announcements. From the heart of the city to the San Fernando Valley to the Inland Empire, some of the top prospects in the nation have become stars before our eyes. So where are they headed next? Take a look:

Joseph Lewis

National Signing Day 2017: Joseph Lewis Joseph Lewis, the top-ranked receiver in the country, goes to Augustus Hawkins High in downtown LA. He’s headed three miles south to attend USC. (Published 2 hours ago)

Greg Johnson

National Signing Day 2017: Greg Johnson Greg Johnson is one of the top ten athletes in the country and the Augustus Hawkins student-athlete is staying close to home. (Published 2 hours ago)



Hunter Echols

National Signing Day 2017: Hunter Echols. USC lands one of the country’s top defensive ends in Cathedral’s Hunter Echols. (Published 2 hours ago)

Jamire Calvin

National Signing Day 2017: Jamire Calvin For Cathedral’s Jamire Calvin, third time’s the charm. Last month the star receiver committed to Oregon State. Friday he flipped to Nebraska. Today he made his final answer, picking Washington State. (Published 2 hours ago)



Jaylon Redd

National Signing Day 2017: Jaylon Redd Rancho Cucamonga running back Jaylon Redd dominated in the Inland Empire. Now he’s ready to run through the competition in Oregon. (Published 16 minutes ago)



Stephen Carr

National Signing Day 2017: Stephen Carr It didn’t go exactly the way he wanted but Fontana Summit running back Stephen Carr is more than happy about his decision. (Published 2 hours ago)

