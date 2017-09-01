An extremely hot August went out with a roar.



Rare summer thunderstorms brought powerful wind and drenching rains to Southern California Thursday during a week of extreme heat. The wild weather conditions resulted in some unusual sights for August, including stunning cloud formations and a large dust devil in whirling Riverside County winds.



Rain, thunder, lightning and hail were reported in some areas. The pop-up storms didn't last long, delivering a quick punch and moving on. Scroll down to see some of the weather images captured Thursday Aug. 31, 2017 in Southern California.

A day of unusual summer weather in Southern California including this large dust devil in the Riverside County community of Sage. The video was captured Thursday Aug. 31 at about 1 p.m. on Red Mountain Road.