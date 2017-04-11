Residents across Southern California captured a bright flash from an object that streaked across the sky Monday April 10, 2017.

Southern Californians were treated to a bright streak of light in the night sky Monday that cast a glow seen across the region.

Residents in the San Fernando Valley and other parts of Los Angeles, the Inland Empire and communities south to San Diego reported seeing the flash around 9 p.m. Dr. Ed Krupp, of Los Angeles' Griffith Observatory, said the light might have been an exploding bolide -- an extremely bright meteor that unleashes a flash as it explodes in Earth's atmosphere.

Although it produced a large flash, the object itself might have been as small as a tennis ball.

It drew a reaction from several people who caught the light on camera. Some witnesses reported seeing just a bright flash, others posted on social media they heard explosions, too.

B.J. Serviss captured the bright light on his car's dashcam in West Hills. The object can be seen falling across the sky before casting a bright glow on the horizon.

Faye Heddings was talking with friends on camera when the object soared into the background east of San Diego. Her reaction was likely a common one across Southern California.

"Did you guys see that?" a stunned Heddings asked.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.