One Dead Following Stabbing, Officer-Involved Shooting in Hollywood

Police and firefighters respond to a report of a stabbing in Hollywood on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.

At least one person was dead following a stabbing that led to an officer-involved shooting at a Jack in the Box restaurant in Hollywood on Tuesday, police said.

The incident was reported about 2 pm. in the 1400 block of North Cahuenga Boulevard, just south of Sunset Boulevard, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Aerial footage from NewsChopper4 showed several police cruisers and an ambulance in the restaurant's parking lot, where one person was receiving medical attention. A second person on a gurney was being loaded into an ambulance.

Stewart said firefighters were called to treat a stabbing victim as well as a possible gunshot victim.

No other details were immediately provided.

