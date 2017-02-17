Shots Fired at SWAT Officers Serving Search Warrant | NBC Southern California
Shots Fired at SWAT Officers Serving Search Warrant

By Jonathan Lloyd and Kevin LaBeach

    processing...

    KNBC-TV
    SWAT officers faced gunfire Friday Feb. 17, 2017 when they attempted to serve a search warrant.

    Shots were fired at Long Beach SWAT officers early Friday when they attempted to serve a search warrant at a home in Cerritos.

    No injuries were reported. It was not immediately clear whether officers returned fire. 

    The westbound 91 Freeway exit was closed at Carmenita Road due to police activity. A standoff in a nearby neighborhood with the armed subject continued early Friday morning.

    Homes were evacuated during the standoff. 

    Details about the warrant were not immediately available. 

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

