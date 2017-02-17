Shots Fired at SWAT Officers Serving Search Warrant

Shots were fired at Long Beach SWAT officers early Friday when they attempted to serve a search warrant at a home in Cerritos.
No injuries were reported. It was not immediately clear whether officers returned fire.
The westbound 91 Freeway exit was closed at Carmenita Road due to police activity. A standoff in a nearby neighborhood with the armed subject continued early Friday morning.
Homes were evacuated during the standoff.
Details about the warrant were not immediately available.
