Shots Fired at SWAT Officers Serving Search Warrant

SWAT officers faced gunfire Friday Feb. 17, 2017 when they attempted to serve a search warrant.

Shots were fired at Long Beach SWAT officers early Friday when they attempted to serve a search warrant at a home in Cerritos.

No injuries were reported. It was not immediately clear whether officers returned fire.

The westbound 91 Freeway exit was closed at Carmenita Road due to police activity. A standoff in a nearby neighborhood with the armed subject continued early Friday morning.

Homes were evacuated during the standoff.

Details about the warrant were not immediately available.