The Stanley Cup hits town this weekend as part of the National Hockey League's All-Star Weekend, and if you're willing to drop a few Abraham Lincolns you could snag your own personal picture with it. Some lucky Trojans already got to witness the Cup on the University of Southern California campus Tuesday.

Students and staff alike gathered in front of the Stanley Cup in the morning, its first stop in Los Angeles as part of the NHL Fan Fair at the LA Convention Center this weekend. The fair officially kicks off Wednesday evening, but anyone passing through the USC main quad from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. had a chance to see it -- and snap a selfie with it -- first.

Each year, the NHL champions get to take hockey's biggest award under their wing until each player and coach gets to take it wherever they want for an entire day. Some players have used it as a drinking vessel or even baptized their own children with it. The Cup last belonged to the LA area in 2014 when the Kings won it. But today, it just sparkles in the sunlight before the All-Star weekend and festival.

In addition to seeing the famed Stanley Cup at the festival, fans can also participate in a LA Kings Youth Hockey Clinic, get autographs from a number of All-Stars, and try out the Zamboni machine for resurfacing the ice rink. Witness the glory of the Cup: