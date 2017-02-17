Storm Forces Flight Delays, Cancellations

Rain and high winds from a massive storm system moving across Southern California have prompted flight delays and cancellations at several airports.

Arriving flights at LAX are delayed an average of 1 hour and 17 minutes Friday morning, according to the FAA’s Air Traffic Control System.

Travelers are urged to check flight status before heading to all SoCal airports.

At Orange County’s John Wayne Airport, Southwest Airlines canceled all flights scheduled to depart after 10 a.m. and American Airlines canceled all flights scheduled to depart between 9 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the airport.

Several airlines have also delayed or canceled flights from Burbank’s Bob Hope Airport, including Southwest.

According to an advisory from the airline, passengers should expect delays Friday and Saturday at California airports based on the current forecast. The airports affected are:

Burbank

LAX

Long Beach

Oakland

Ontario

Sacramento

San Diego

San Francisco

San Jose

Santa Ana/John Wayne