Storm Knocks Down Power Lines, Leaving Thousands in the Dark

A downed power line knocked out power to thousands in Valley Glen on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

Crews worked to restore power Friday to thousands of people in Los Angeles and across the region as stormes knocked down power lines.

Some 10,000 lost power in Los Angeles. In San Jacinto some 2,000 people were without power.

An outage near Los Angeles Valley College in Valley Glen knocked out power to 800 residents due to downed power lines. Officials estimated that crews would fix the outage by 11:30 p.m.

In San Jacinto, nearly 2,000 homes and businesses were without electricity after power lines were damaged during a downpour.

The outage was reported shortly after 2 p.m. in the area of Idyllwild Drive and State Street, according to Southern California Edison.

Technicians were working to restore electricity to 1,842 customers, SCE said.

Repairs were expected to be completed Friday night.