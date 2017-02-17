SANTA CLARITA, CA - JANUARY 23: A truck drives by a flooded street during a rain storm on January 23, 2017 in Santa Clarita, California. Heavy rains pounded Southern California over the weekend causing flooding, mudslides and bringing down trees in the region. The rains are expected to taper off by end of day on Monday. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Evacuations and road closures were in place across Southern California as the region prepared for what is expected to be the strongest storm of the season Friday. With high expectations for steady rainfall, the powerful storm brings concerns about landslides, especially near burn scars. Here is a list of evacuations, alerts and road closures in place.

Evacuations

Camarillo Springs

A voluntary evacuation order was issued for residents in Camarillo Springs Divisions A, B, C and D between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. Friday.

Photo credit: Ventura County Sheriff Office of Emergency Services

An emergency evacuation shelter will be established at the Leisure Village Recreation Building, 1200 Leisure Village Drive.

Duarte

Duarte city officials declared a "red alert" for the Fish Fire burn area, which means mandatory evacuations will go into effect at 7 a.m. Evacuations have been issued to 180 homes in the community.

An evacuation center will be established at the City Hall Community Center, 1600 Huntington Drive.

Glendora

The city of Glendora raised the Alert Status for the Colby Fire burn area to yellow on Thursday ahead of the storm.

Glendora police noted rain-related parking restrictions were in effect, and directed residents to remove cars and trash bins from the street.

Santa Clarita

The Sand Fire burn scar area in the Santa Clarita Valley will be at a heightened state of alert starting at 7 a.m.

Silverado Canyon

A voluntary evacuation is in place for the Silverado Canyon burn area in Orange County starting at 9 a.m. Friday. The advisory applies to residents who live east of 30311 Silverado Canyon Road.

Road Closures

Bouquet Canyon Road , between gates located about six miles south of Spunky Canyon Road to two miles north of Vasquez Canyon Road, was closed on Thursday night ahead of the storm.

, between gates located about six miles south of Spunky Canyon Road to two miles north of Vasquez Canyon Road, was closed on Thursday night ahead of the storm. Angeles Forest Highway , between Aliso Canyon Road and Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road was closed early Friday.

, between Aliso Canyon Road and Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road was closed early Friday. Santa Anita Canyon is closed from Arno Drive to Chantry Flats starting Friday.

The latest updates on road closures are also listed on the Department of Public Works Website.

