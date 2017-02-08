Another majestic endangered tiger is making her debut at the Los Angeles Zoo.

Indah is two years old and arrived from Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington last June as a potential breeding partner for C.J., the four-year-old, male Sumatran tiger who came to the LA Zoo in 2015.

Before the two tigers could interact, they had to undergo a delicate "howdy" process to try to get to know each other. For six months, C.J. and Indah had visual access to each other without being in the same space. Indah also got to access the habitat alone at night so she could familiarize herself with her new surroundings. This method gave the zoo's animal care staff more control over their interactions. Indah and C.J. finally went out together on Dec. 8, 2016, six months after Indah arrived to Los Angeles.

“This pairing has really been the best case scenario when putting two tigers together,” said Krissy Parada, Animal Keeper at the Los Angeles Zoo. “The pair is getting along great, and while C.J. is bigger and more excited to get to know her, he listens to her warnings when she wants her space. There haven’t been any disagreements so far, and they seem to communicate very well because they met when they were still young.”

The zoo hopes the two tigers remain healthy companions until Indah reaches sexual maturity in a few years. Guests can observe Indah and C.J. in their habitat together at the zoo's Tiger Plaza.