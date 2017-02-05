Super Bowl LI Memes: The Hilarious Jokes as the Patriots Complete Greatest Comeback in History Over Falcons | NBC Southern California
Super Bowl LI Memes: The Hilarious Jokes as the Patriots Complete Greatest Comeback in History Over Falcons

The most hilarious jokes from the greatest Super Bowl in history as the New England Patriots scored 31 unanswered points to complete the largest comeback in Super Bowl history over the Falcons.

By Michael Duarte

    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
    NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell shakes hands with Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots after the Patriots defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime of Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    It was the greatest Super Bowl ever.

    The New England Patriots scored 31 unanswered points after trailing 28-3 in the second half of Super Bowl LI, as they rallied from behind to complete the greatest comeback in the game's history 34-28, on Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston.

    Arguably, even better then the game itself, was following along with the memes on the internet as fans went through an emotional rollercoaster ride with everyone else watching in the world.

    As you can imagine, most of the memes surrounded Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and Roger Goodell, but with politics taking center stage lately, it poured over onto the field, and the internet, as plenty of fans attacked Brady and Belichick for their support of President Donald Trump.

    After countless memes, trashing Brady and gloating about a Falcons victory, the tide quickly turned when the Patriots scored back-to-back touchdowns with two-point conversions to send the game into the first overtime in Super Bowl history.

    The Patriots won the coin toss in overtime and quickly marched down the field, with James White scoring a touchdown to win the game. Afterwards, the Brady is a G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time) memes poured in whereas the Falcons and Matt Ryan memes followed.

    Here are all of them throughout the game in their full glory. Enjoy. 

