A massive Super Bowl party at the "marijuana mansion" in the Hollywood Hills has been canceled.

The party was canceled because the city issued a stop-work order for the event, party host "BigMike" Straumietis told NBC4 Saturday.

The party was billed as "the most gangster Super Bowl party in Hollywood."

Homeowners in the Laurel Hill neighborhood were upset with the party which was expected to draw hundreds to the home on Skyline Drive.

The $1 million event has received much promotion online because it was advertised to BigMike's 972,000 Instagram followers.

He even held contests on his Instagram page where winners received an invite to the party along with paid airfare, hotel and spending money.

BigMike posted a video clip from Saturday's press conference stating that the party had been canceled.

"Due to the actions of the LAPD and City Council, BigMike's Super Bowl Party has been cancelled. Expect legal action on our part and the formation of a new non profit to support political candidates who best reflect our community," the Instagram post stated.

His last party in August drew hundreds of people and neighbors told NBC4 that they didn't want hundreds of strangers walking through their streets, possibly drunk or high. They also added that litter is a concern.

BigMike is the owner of Advanced Nutrients, the "world's number one cannabis fertilizer brand."

He said that he believes his neighbors are being used as scapegoats for the city, attacking him and his crew simply for working in the cannabis industry.

"This has nothing to do with trash or traffic," he said. "Clearly, my neighbors are being used as scapegoats by high-ranking officials in the city of Los Angeles."

BigMike said the Super Bowl party is now being turned into a lawsuit. His lawyers are drafting lawsuits against the city because of their losses, he added.