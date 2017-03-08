Police released surveillance video Wednesday showing a man trying to lure a girl into a grocery store restroom in the Inland Empire.

A 6-year-old girl walked towards the restroom inside Food 4 Less on Chicago Avenue in Riverside when a man tried to lure her towards him "by telling her he would give her a treat," police said.

Surveillance video shows the man motion for the girl while he stands near the entrance to the men's restroom.

The suspect is described as a white male adult between 60 to 70 years old. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 200 pounds and has gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a black or dark shirt with white lettering and unknown graphics.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information about the incident is asked to contact Detective C. Olivas with the Riverside Police Department at 951-353-7136.