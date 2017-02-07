Surveillance video released Tuesday shows the moments before the driver of a minivan broke through a barrier and landed on the 101 Freeway in Hollywood over the weekend.

The video, captured by Collision Service Center, shows the male driver of the van barreling down Barham Boulevard on Saturday night.

The van broke through a barrier near the Barham overpass and launched onto the northbound 101 Freeway lanes. The van, which was traveling nearly double the 35 mph speed limit on Barham Boulevard, flew more than 30 feet and across five lanes of traffic, officials said.

It eventually landed on the center median and on top of a second vehicle in the southbound lanes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. That driver suffered only minor injuries.

Van Flies Onto 101 Freeway in Hollywood

The male driver of the van managed to survive, but his two passengers, 58-year-old Agnes Cabatu and Pacita Mariano, whose age has not yet been released, died at the scene.

The Los Angeles Police Department and the California Highway Patrol are investigating the cause of the deadly crash.

