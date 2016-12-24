Suspected DUI Driver Fatally Shot by El Monte Police

A man suspected of driving under the influence was shot and killed by El Monte police Friday night after a chase, sheriff's deputies said.

The incident occurred at 9:35 p.m. at Fieldcrest Street and Esto Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau. An El Monte officer attempted to stop an SUV in the area of Valley Boulevard and Tyler Avenue for a suspected DUI investigation. The driver failed to stop and a chase occurred.

The driver collided with another motorist during the chase. He stopped at an intersection and police officers exited their vehicles to conduct a felony traffic stop. The driver then drove into a cul-de-sac, turned around and drove towards the officers, who were standing outside of their vehicles. Three officers discharged their weapons, and a police shooting occurred, sheriff's deputies said.

The driver was struck by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene.

Cellphone video from a resident in the neighborhood captured the yelling and the multiple rounds of gunfire police fired at the driver.

An officer was injured when he collided with another vehicle during the pursuit. He was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries, authorities said. The motorist that was struck by the suspected DUI driver did not report any injuries, and the vehicle that was struck by the officer during the chase was taken to a hospital for minor injuries, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers .