Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Car Into Building During Attempt to Flee From Police | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Car Into Building During Attempt to Flee From Police

By Jessica Rice and Kevin LaBeach

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    LoudLabs News
    A suspected drunk driver crashed a car into a building during an attempt to flee from police on Thursday, March 2, 2017.

    A suspected drunk driver crashed his car into a building in downtown Los Angeles early Thursday morning during an attempt to flee from police, police said.

    The Los Angeles Police Department's Central division attempted to pull the driver over around 4:30 a.m. when he fled and crashed his car into a building in the 900 block of South San Pedro Street.

    After the crash, police found the man in the car.

    He was treated at the scene for injuries and was taken into custody for on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Los Angeles Police Department's Central division.

    Southern California Crimes Caught on Camera

    [LA GALLERY UPDATED [03/01] Crimes Caught on Camera in Southern California
    Riverside police
    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices