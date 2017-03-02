A suspected drunk driver crashed a car into a building during an attempt to flee from police on Thursday, March 2, 2017.

A suspected drunk driver crashed his car into a building in downtown Los Angeles early Thursday morning during an attempt to flee from police, police said.

The Los Angeles Police Department's Central division attempted to pull the driver over around 4:30 a.m. when he fled and crashed his car into a building in the 900 block of South San Pedro Street.

After the crash, police found the man in the car.

He was treated at the scene for injuries and was taken into custody for on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Los Angeles Police Department's Central division.