Suspected Robber Fatally Shot by Doughnut Shop Employee in Lancaster

By Marin Austin

    A suspected robber was shot and killed by a doughnut shop employee after he and another man broke into Sugary Donut in Lancaster on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.

    A suspected robber was shot and killed by a doughnut shop employee after he and another man smashed the shop's front window to get inside.

    Two employees, a husband and wife, were inside preparing to open Sugary Donut located on 15th Street West in Lancaster when the incident occurred around 3 a.m.

    Two men parked a red Saturn outside the store, and opened the trunk before smashing the front window of the shop, according to investigators.

    "They smashed the front window and went inside, apparently to steal whatever was inside," said Lt. John Karina of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department's Homicide Bureau.

    Karina said a confrontation occurred and the man working in the shop shot one of the men, who died at the scene.

    The cash register was found on the ground, sheriff's officials said. The man who was killed was carrying what appeared to be a tire-iron.

    "If you looked at it, the end of it looks like the barrel of a gun," Karina said.

    The second man ran away.

    No charges had been filed Friday around 11 a.m.

